Janet Klebe’s Chilliwack crew through to B.C. Masters Curling Championship

Klebe will compete against nine other teams at the year end tournament, running in Nanaimo in March.

Chilliwack’s Janet Klebe is heading to Nanaimo this March to curl in the B.C. Masters Curling Championship.

Klebe is one of 10 teams that will compete in the year end tournament.

Joined by Kerri Miller (third), Jane Adam (second) and Laurie Shimizu (lead), Klebe was prepared to fight her way through a Lower Mainland playdown and secure a provincial berth the hard way. But when only 10 teams entered women’s masters playdowns province wide, the Curl B.C. board voted to send them all to the Nanaimo Curling Centre March 5-10.

Klebe will have two familiar faces in Nanaimo competing on the men’s side as Chilliwack’s Russ Knutson curls for Vic Shimizu’s rink. Shimizu is coaching Klebe’s crew.

See playdowns.curlbc.ca for more information.