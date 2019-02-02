Jaida Powell, the Athlete of the Week

Jaida Powell, 12, is the Canadian Tire/Penticton Western News Athlete of the Week

Jaida Powell, 12, is a grade 7 student at KVR Middle School who has an outgoing, contagious personality which helps her excel in all she does. Photo submitted

Jaida Powell, 12, has an outgoing, contagious personality which helps her excel in all she does.

Having played sports from a young age, she enjoys basketball, soccer, hockey, track and field and cross country running. A striker with the Penticton Pinnacles Soccer Club’s Excelsior program, she is currently playing peewee recreation boys mixed hockey as a forward with the Penticton Skaha Ford Mustangs. The team recently won gold at the Spokane hockey tournament. Powell scored a hat trick in a game against the tournament’s host team.

Her hobbies include babysitting, swimming, running and likes watching Vees B.C. Hockey League games.

