Jaguars overcome hurdles at Nanaimo meet

Tahlon Buttle races for the CVAC Jaguars in the 11-year-old boys 200m at the Elwood Wylie meet in Nanaimo late last month. (Kerrie Miller photo)

Athletes from the CVAC Jaguars experienced particular success in hurdles events as they travelled to Nanaimo on May 26 and 27 for the Elwood Wylie Memorial meet.

Luke Prest won the 10-year-old boys 60m hurdles, finishing one spot ahead of Jaguars teammate Jackson Lenarcic. Also placing second was Silas Miller in the nine-year-old boys 60m hurdles, while Grey Williamson was third in the 12-year-old boys 60m hurdles.

Moving up to 80m, Emily Carlson finished second in the 14-15 girls event, and Evan Mayer was third in the 13-year-old boys competition. At 100m, Syon Foo placed second in the 14-15 boys race.

The success continued in longer-distance races for older athletes. Alexandra Lazenby and Joshua Beaton placed third in the 14-15 girls and boys 300m hurdles, respectively. Mayer was second in the 13-year-old boys 200m hurdles, and in the 12-year-old boys 200m hurdles, Wyatt McMaster was second and Richard Goble placed third.

In sprints, Lenarcic and Mila Buttle both finished second in the 60m and 100m races for 10-year-old boys and nine-year-old girls, respectively. Amelia Varga placed third in the 12-year-old girls 100m and Grey Williamson had the same result in the 12-year-old boys 100m. Grey Cizeron placed third in the 12-year-old boys 200m, and Joshua Grier was third in the 14-15 boys 200m and 300m.

Alexa Dow won the 11-year-old girls 600m and 1000m, and Rudolf Kruger did the same in the same distances for 10-year-old boys, with Lenarcic placing second in the 600m. Miles Powell and Maximilian Powell were second and third in the 13-year-old boys 800m and Miles also placed third in the 1500m.

Jessica Castle won both the 1500m and 2000m steeplechase events for 16-17 girls.

In the 800m race walk, Annette Blumel and Nehayla Menzies finished second in the 11-year-old and 12-year-old girls events, respectively, and Estelle Menzies was third in the 10-year-old girls competition.

Four Jaguars won gold in discus: Jackson Lenarcic in 10-year-old boys, AJ Irvine in 12-year-old boys, Jaeda Douglas in 12-year-old girls, and Emma Dewit in 16-17 girls. Prest placed third in 10-year-old boys discus, Tony Else was second in 16-17 boys, and volunteer coach Mike Dailey finished second in his age group.

Jackson Lenarcic also placed first in 10-year-old boys javelin, while Christopher Goble (12) and Mayer (13) won their events. Ben Roussow was second in the boys 14-15 competition, and Katelyn Lenarcic was second among 12-year-old girls. Jackson Lenarcic won his age group for shot put, as did Silas Miller (nine), Irvine (12) Else (16-17) and Mike Dailey, while Noah Logan (12-year-old boys) placed second.

Another six Jaguars won gold in high jump, including Jackson and Katelyn Lenarcic, Nevaeh Weir (nine-year-old girls), Nathan Irvine (nine-year-old boys), Carson and Rossouw. Joshua Beaton placed second in 14-15 boys, Korbin Weir was third in 14-15 boys, and Atticus Crawford was third in 10-year-old boys.

Jackson Lenarcic, Mila Buttle, Jayda Lauzon (14-15 girls) and Sam Prokopchuk (16-17 boys) all won gold in long jump, and Maximilian Powell placed third in his age group. Rossouw won his age group in triple jump, while Carson and Tahara Brown placed second and third, respectively, in the 14-15 girls division.

The Jaguars athletes were in action again last weekend as they hosted the Garriock Meet at the Cowichan Sportsplex.