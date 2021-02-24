Jacob Bowden named to high school Cinch team

The Quesnel grade eight student was named to the team in 2020 as well

Jacob Bowden competes at the 2020 Provincial High School Rodeo in Quesnel. The Quesnel student was named to the provincial (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

For the second year in a row, Quesnel’s Jacob Bowden will represent British Columbia.

The Quesnel eighth grade student was named to the B.C. Cinch Leadership team for 2021. He was recently profiled in the National high school rodeo magazine.

“It means everything,” Bowden said on being named to the team. “I just have to be kind to everyone and be a leader.”

Bowden is on the Junior High team, alongside Ethan Nelson of Chetwynd, Taylor Anderson of Heffley Creek and Cali Schippmann of Fort St. John.

Each state or province’s rodeo governing body names students to a Cinch team. The students are recognized for leadership and excellence in rodeo and ’embracing a lead, don’t follow attitude.’ To be named to the team students must show leadership inside and outside the arena.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many competitions last year, but he did compete at provincials in Quesnel.

The high school rodeo season is fast approaching. Bowden said he’d be participating at in an even in Chetwyn on April 17, assuming health restrictions allow it.

Bowden will be competing in ribbon roping, team roping, tie down roping and goat roping in 2021.

PHOTOS: High School Rodeo takes centre stage in Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer