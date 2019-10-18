Jack and Thorne pace Quw’utsun FC to first win

Quw’utsun FC’s Brad Thorne manoeuvers through the Saltspring defence during the first half of his team’s win at the Si’em Lelum field last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Quw’utsun FC picked up their first win in Div 3B of the Vancouver Island Soccer League by beating Saltspring Alumni 3-0 at the Si’em Lelum field last Sunday afternoon.

Saltspring brought just enough players to field a team, and Quw’utsun took advantage of the situation. Devin Jack, called up from the U21 Mid Isle Mariners, opened the scoring with a beauty in the 19th minute, and Brad Thorne scored on a bicycle kick nine minutes after that. The second half was less eventful, with Jack scoring his second of the game in the 82nd minute to lock up the victory.

Quw’utsun will hit the road this weekend, visiting the Saanich Fusion FC Matadors at Lochside Turf on Sunday afternoon.