‘I’ve already got my goal celebration planned out’

Like many kids his age, 10 year old Trey Felker dreams of one day playing in the National Hockey League.

So when Felker, a Grade 5 student at Marie Sharpe Elementary School, found out he had been chosen as this year’s winner of the sixth annual Breakfast Club of Canada’s Shooting for the Stars contest, granting him a trip to Montreal to meet Anahim Lake and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, along with his wife, Angela, plus take in a Canadiens game, he could hardly contain his excitement.

“I was so happy I was almost going to cry,” Trey said. “I’m a big fan, and I’m counting down the days.”

Trey will travel to Montreal alongside his mom, Danielle Grozelle, from Feb. 24-28 on a first-class flight where they will join other Shooting for the Stars contest winners in Montreal for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

While in Montreal Trey will get to visit personally with Price, have a chance to shoot around with him on the ice at the Montreal Canadiens practice facility, and watch one of their regular season games from a box seat.

The Breakfast Club of Canada program, which runs at Marie Sharpe, helps feed roughly 50 students — about a third of the school’s population — each morning, said principal Kris Beaulne, including healthy foods such as toast, fruit, eggs and pancakes.

Trey, who has volunteered with the Breakfast Club of Canada program in the past at the school, plays in the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association atom house division for the Yellow Hornets. To be afforded the trip, his letter was selected as the winner among dozens of submissions from the school.

In his letter, Trey said his biggest goal in hockey is to make the NHL, but his school goal is to get better at writing and spelling.

“It would be amazing to get some tips and to get better at hockey,” he wrote to Price.

Felker added he and many of his peers look up to Price, because they can relate to where he came from.

“It just shows people they can have a chance to have their dreams come true because we live where he grew up and played hockey.”

Beaulne, meanwhile, said the BCC’s decision to choose Trey was a good one.

“This is just amazing Carey can give back to the school district and just show kids here their dreams can come true, and also just how he always remembers this little town of Williams Lake. I’m so excited for Trey, and what an opportunity for kids who participate in our breakfast club to get to meet such a kind and caring guy. Trey’s really become a star student at the school, and he’s become a mentor for many of our students.”

Trey said he plans to bring a homemade gift to give to Price, but said he’s a little bit nervous to meet the star netminder.

“I think I’m just excited to meet someone like that to look up to because I really want to be where he is one day,” he said.

“My dad (Gary Felker) watches all his games and I’m really looking forward to trying one of my special moves against Carey on the ice. I’ve already got my goal celebration planned out.”

