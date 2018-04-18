Golfer Jason Buskey gets set to tee off on the ninth fairway at the Birchbank Golf Course on Sunday. Snow may still be falling in the distant mountains, but the fairways and greens at the Birchbank Golf Course are in great shape as the course opened its doors earlier this month, and will kick off its Men’s and Ladies’ nights this week. For more info go to birchbankgolf.com.

It’s tee time at Birchbank Golf Course

The Birchbank Golf Course is in tremendous condition and the only course in the area open for play

The Birchbank Golf Course is in tremendous condition and the only course in the area open for play

