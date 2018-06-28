It’s not too late to sign up for six-a-side soccer

The RDN's Six-A-Side Co-ed Soccer League is just around the corner.

The popular fun and competitive summer event will start July 5 and will go on until August 23. It will be played at the Kwalikum Secondary soccer field every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This will be the 20th anniversary of the league.

For those who wish to play, it’s not too late to join. The organizer Rod Morrison will find registrants a team. You can still register at Oceanside Place or go online at https://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/rdnrecreation/#. It costs $27 to join and it is open to players 16 years old. You need to have some soccer experience to play.

— NEWS Staff