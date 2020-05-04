It was a generational soccer mash-up as students edged out by grads, teachers, and parents

Players and spectators were treated to a brilliant rainbow for most of the second half. Photo by Liz Armstrong

They didn’t have much practice before the big showdown — but a ragtag group of parents, teachers and former Hope Secondary soccer players pulled off a win against current male and female Mustangs, last Wednesday evening at the HSS field.

The Mustangs got off to a strong start with Chris Weidenbacher and Julius Brysch giving the students a 2-0 lead, half way through the first half.

The tide seemed to change with the late arrival of alumnus, Brendan Stewart. Stewart used his speed and skill to jump on a loose ball and take it in for the alumni’s first goal. Coach Jeremy Smith followed up with the tying goal and alumnus Yvonne McKay put the oldsters in the lead before Jamie Dearden tied it up before half time.

READ MORE: HSS hosts promising girls soccer tournament

Dearden got the Mustangs two more goals in the second half, but 2018 grad, Damon Campbell, matched that. Smith got another, and parent Dan Case ensured the win late in the 7-5 game.

Through most of the second half, players and spectators were treated to a gorgeous rainbow, shimmering over Kawakawa Lake.

For an extra measure of fun, seventeen players from each team took part in a penalty kick shoot-out after the game, with netminder Ben Gladue leading the Mustangs to a 9-5 win.

Coach Smith said, “I felt we had a great turn out, with decent representation from all areas. A number of new parents joined us on the pitch, which was nice to see.

“It was also cool to see past parents coming with lawn chairs, just like they would have in the past, to watch and support their children, who are now alumni. It was a great opportunity to connect with players that I haven’t seen in some time. The harassment continued as though they never left school,” he teased.

“The current players were really looking forward to this event,” added Smith. “One of the big questions was ‘Is Webber coming out?'” Geordie Webber was a former player, locally and he coached at HSS for many years. He didn’t show up — but drama teacher Jon Polishak did.

“I thought Ben Gladue did a great job playing coach for their side, organizing the lines in the first half,” said coach Smith. “That was cool, to see him take charge.”

Like the Mustang boys, the girls played tournament ball this year instead of league play. The girls just wrapped up their season.

“It was the year of 1-point losses,” said Smith. “So many close games, and so many games that we outplayed the opposition but didn’t come out with the win.

“I didn’t expect to have a team, after losing 12 Grade 12s last year. It was for this reason that we opened the door to Grade 7s this year. Not only did we get the Grade 7s — but last year’s players went into recruitment mode and brought basketball players I’d been trying to get out for years.

“We ended up with 28 girls that, as a whole, were more committed and athletic than I’ve ever had in my seven years coaching the girls team.

“It makes sense that we had some struggles this year,” Smith continued. “Twenty of the 28 girls were Grade 7 to 9 and only 10 of the 28 girls were returning players. It takes time to turn a bunch of basketball girls into soccer players,” he said, grinning.

“I hope these girls stick with it. We have a big wave of Grade 9s, so in a few short years we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Smith added, “I also want to say thank you for the incredible parent support this year — and acknowledge the level of maturity from players and the support on the field from Ben Gladue and Abbie Striker, who helped coach.”

ort on the field from Ben Gladue and Abbie Striker, who helped coach.”

@SarahGawdin on TwitterSarahGawdin on InstagramSarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hope Standard