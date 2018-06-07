It all comes down to priorities

People often ask me how I manage to ride so much.

“You have a bike shop to run, you have properties to manage, and a family to consider … how do you ride so much?”

Well, it’s pretty simple. It’s not easy, but it is simple.

As humans, we do what we want, if it’s important enough to us.

In my early 20’s I decided I wanted to be a pro DH racer. I dabbled for a couple of years, I did lots of shuttle weekends with my friends, and I even won a few races at the lower levels. But when it came down to the true commitment it would take to achieve my goal, I didn’t want it enough to put the work in. Guess who never became a pro?

I have a friend who commutes to work on his bike every day. I’m not talking every day, except when it’s inconvenient, or driving on days with poor weather. This guy commutes EVERY DAY. He’s been doing it since 2012. It’s inspiring and I am sure people ask him how he manages this feat.

Again, it’s simple. It is important enough to him that he puts in the effort to achieve his goal. He wants it, so he does it.

Yep I’m a busy guy, but no busier than the rest of you. The people who ask how I ride so much generally wish they could ride more often, but can’t find the time. Obviously their priorities are focused in other areas, and riding is not as important to them as other things in their life … And that’s OK.

My house may not be clean all of the time, my lawn is a bit longer than it should be, and my truck is rarely shiny (unless I leave it at my Dad’s). But I work hard, spend lots of time with my family, and instead of prioritizing certain day-to-day things, or sleeping in, I choose to ride a lot.

So, how do I ride so much? I just want to, so I do.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…