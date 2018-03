Quesnel hosted the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) archery camp on Mar. 17-18, with around 25 children taking part between the ages of nine and 14. Quesnel River Archers coaches Cathy Schaefer and Wayne Schaefer led the attendees in the workshop at the club’s facility on Reid Street. Indigenous youth from Quesnel and area, Prince George and Merritt took part in the event.

Contributed photos