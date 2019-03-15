Isles bow out of VIJHL playoffs

A dramatic season for the junior B Kerry Park Islanders came to an end last Friday night when the team lost 4-0 in game six of their Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series with the Saanich Braves, giving the Braves a 4-2 series win.

The Isles were stonewalled by Saanich goaltender Anderson Violette, who stopped all 33 shots he faced, while Rett Rook made 27 saves in the Kerry Park net.

Brandon McClintick was the Isles’ leading scorer in the playoffs with six points on two goals and six assists, while Isaac Leik had three goals and two helpers.

The Isles bowed out after a strong regular season that saw the team compile 24 regulation wins, 15 regulation losses, three overtime wins and six overtime losses to finish fourth overall in the league.

Evan Easton won the league scoring title with 74 points on 35 goals and 39 assists in 47 games, and was also named the league’s Most Valuable Player, Most Sportsmanlike Player and top forward. Aaron Spotts was named VIJHL Coach of the Year.

Four 20-year-olds from this year’s team will age out, including Rook, forwards Tanner Tiel and Romaeo D’Intino, and defenceman Avery Nielsen-Webb, while several other standouts could find jobs with junior A teams next year.