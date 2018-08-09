Island soccer players a big boost to TRU squad

Danielle Robertson of the Comox Valley will again be tending goal for the Thompson Rivers University women's soccer team for the upcoming Canada West season.

Danielle Robertson will again be in net for TUU when the team opens the season next month. Cary Mellon photo

Danielle Robertson of the Comox Valley will again be tending goal for the Thompson Rivers University women’s soccer team for the upcoming Canada West season.

Robertson is coming off a stellar rookie season with the lady Wolves.

“Danielle was a busy, busy girl last year but handled it with focus and commitment, and played some really exceptional soccer,” coach Kelly Shantz said. “She will be an important pieceof the plan this year.”

Fellow Comox Valley products Olivia Bates and Camryn Curts — a finalist in the newcomer-of-the-year category for TRU sports — were also part of last year’s squad that came within a whisper of qualifying for the playoffs. Curts is returning to the team.

The WolfPack will field a team with no fifth-year players.Natalie Verdiel and Marisa Mendonca, both from Powell River, are senior co-captains as they enter their fourth years.

The team kicks off the season Sept. 8 in Kamloops against the MacEwan University Griffins of Edmonton.