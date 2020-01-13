Island Race Series begins with 8K run

Three Sooke runners place in the top three of their age division

Natasha Wodak is the first woman to cross the finish line the first race of the Island Race Series on Sunday – the Harriers Pioneer 8K in North Saanich. (Contributed photo)

Sixteen Sooke runners completed the first race of the Island Race Series on Sunday – the Harriers Pioneer 8K in North Saanich.

Langley’s James Lam and Vancouver’s Natasha Wodak won the race which was also the B.C. 8K Championships.

Three Sooke runners placed in the top three of their age division. Jackie Eddie (F65-69) and Robert Butterworth (M80-84) won first place, while Lila Wark (F01-15) was second in her division.

Other Sooke finishers were Greg Balchin, Pauline Nielsen, Angela Puska, David White, Byron Henderson, Emily Lambert, Maggie Curtis, Jenny Adams, Bruce Hawkes, Sandra Fawcett, Vanessa White, Shauna Fendick and Ron Wark.

The Island Series unveiled a new age category: M90. Legendary runner and inductee of the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame, Maurice Tarrant completed the course with his daughter and training partner Claire in 1:13:09.

At the awards ceremony after the race Reid presented Bruce Hawkes from the Sooke Trail and Road Running Club with a plaque commemorating his 200th consecutive Island Series race.

The Harriers Pioneer 8K is followed by Cobble Hill 10K on Jan. 26, Cedar 12K on Feb. 9, Hatley Castle 8K on Feb. 23, Port Alberni Paper Chase 15K on March 8, Comox Valley RV Half Marathon on March 22, TriStars Sooke 10K on April 5 and the Synergy Health Management Bazan Bay 5K and Series Awards on April 19.

Full results can be viewed online at: www.racedaytiming.ca/results/2020Pioneer8K.

