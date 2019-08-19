Island Force looking for gold

In their quest to win a gold medal at the upcoming 55+ BC Games, the Zone 2 (Vancouver Island North) women’s soccer team has been training with the men’s masters teams in Comox and Qualicum Beach.
The team, called Island Force, is comprised of players from Nanaimo and the Comox Valley. Some of the players competed at the 2017 Vernon Games, when women’s soccer was introduced. There were just three teams entered. This year’s event has four women’s soccer teams.
The Games run Sept. 10-14 in Kelowna.
FMI: 55plusbcgames.org