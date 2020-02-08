Island division cellar dwellers stun Chilliwack Chiefs

The Victoria Grizzlies skated out of the Chilliwack Coliseum with a 4-1 win Friday night.

The Chilliwack Chiefs fell 4-1 to the Victoria Grizzlies Friday night at the Chilliwack Chiefs, their fourth straight setback in BCHL action.

Facing the Island division’s worst team, the Chiefs well behind 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Cody Monds, who was left uncovered in front of the Chilliwack net and popped his 21st of the year past goalie Kolby Thornton.

Monds set up the second Victoria goal, scored by Alex DiPaolo at 11:09 of period two.

The visitors extended their lead to 4-0 with two quick goals early in the final frame. Andrew Amousse scored just 21 seconds in, and Brendan Bowie beat Thornton at 4:57.

Chilliwack’s Nick Cherkowski broke up the shutout bid of Victoria keeper Liam Souliere with a shorthanded goal at 9:56.

Souliere stopped Cherkowski on a breakaway attempt, but the forward was able to bury his own rebound.

Victoria swept the three star selections with Monds (first), DiPaolo (second) and Souliere (third).

The Fortis BC Energy Player of the Game was Cherkowski.

The Chiefs are back in action tonight, hosting the Nanaimo Clippers at the Chilliwack Coliseum with a 7 p.m. puck drop.