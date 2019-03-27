Isfeld volleyball player wins Premier’s Award

Sierra Murphy is among 12 B.C. athletes to win a Premier’s Award for Excellence in Sports. Photo supplied

Isfeld volleyball star Sierra Murphy has won a Premier’s Award for Excellence in Sports, one of 12 outstanding Indigenous youth athletes to receive the honour.

Six boys and six girls from six regions in B.C. were recognized March 19 during the opening ceremony of the Gathering Our Voices Indigenous Youth Leadership Training in Port Alberni. Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, presented the awards.

“It was really cool,” said Murphy, who is a member of Métis Nation BC.

The 17-year-old, Grade 12 honour roll student moved from Nanaimo to the Comox Valley when she was in the second grade. She played middle on the Isfeld Ice senior girls team that placed eighth this season at the triple-A provincial volleyball championships in Powell River.

“It’s been a really good year,” said Murphy, who has reffed at children’s volleyball tournaments, and coached elementary-age players in the CV Junior Strikers program.

After she graduates from Isfeld, she plans to pursue a bachelor of education, starting at North Island College, en route to teaching elementary school.

“I’m doing dual credit admission to University of Victoria,” said Murphy, who won’t have a chance to play collegiate volleyball because UVic no longer has a women’s team.

Along with athletic achievements, the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC) awards recognize leadership qualities, commitment to education and community involvement.

I·SPARC delivers programs to promote active lifestyles, and to support change in the health and well-being of Indigenous communities, families and individuals in B.C.

“These 12 extraordinary young people contribute so much to their communities, and our province is a better place because of their commitment and leadership,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release. “Their dedication to active living and personal growth are an inspiration to all British Columbians, including the next generation of Indigenous athletes.”