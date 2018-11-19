Isfeld third at Island volleyball tourney

Gracie Walls of Vanier was named to the all-star team at the Island volleyball championship. File photo

The Mark Isfeld senior girls volleyball team has qualified for provincials by placing third at the Island Championship last weekend at Victoria High School.

The AAA tournament had the top teams from the North Island competing against the top teams from the south for the chance to proceed to the B.C.’s at the end of November in Powell River.

The top five teams winning teams were all from the North Island zone. Nanaimo District Secondary School won the tournament, and Carihi was runner-up. Timberline of Campbell River was fourth, and Vanier Secondary fifth. The top three head directly to provincials. Timberline and Vanier need to compete at the Provincial Wildcard Tournament this weekend in the Lower Mainland for a chance to win a berth to the event.

Sophie Bibault of Isfeld and Gracie Walls of Vanier were among the five players named to the Island Championship all-star team.