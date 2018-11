Eight swimmers from Mark Isfeld Secondary qualified for the provincial championships last weekend in Richmond.

One team member couldn’t attend because she had her appendix removed, but the other seven reached the finals in their events. Though no medals were won, Janaya Ryan was an arms length away from bronze in the 50-metre freestyle race.

The rest of the Isfeld Ice contingent included Tessa and Iris Tinmouth, Shayna Jewitt, Grace Revenberg, Laine Perry and Savanna Hall.