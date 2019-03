The Isfeld Ice lost 81-67 to Byrne Creek, Thursday at the triple-A provincial championships in Langley. Peggy Street photos

After a pair of losses to open the AAA provincial tournament in Langley, the Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team was back on the floor Friday against No. 13 seed Caledonia.

Isfeld, ranked number 16 heading into the tourney, has lost to top seed Charles Tupper of Vancouver, and the eighth-ranked Byrne Creek of Burnaby.

Courtenay photographer Peggy Street was on hand to capture the action against Byrne Creek.