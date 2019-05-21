Isfeld juniors reach Island soccer final

The Isfeld Ice junior girls soccer team reached the Island final May 8 in Shawnigan Lake but fell just short of winning the championship.

  • May. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Isfeld’s junior girls soccer team reached the final of the Island championship game in Shawnigan Lake.

The Isfeld Ice junior girls soccer team reached the Island final May 8 in Shawnigan Lake but fell just short of winning the championship.

The girls lost 3-2 to Nanaimo District Secondary School (NDSS) in double overtime. The Ice comprised Grade 8-9 players, whereas Nanaimo was composed of Grade 9s and 10s.

“The height and size of the Nanaimo players was quite evident, but it didn’t deter the Isfeld players,” an Ice spokesperson said.

The tournament included eight teams from across Vancouver Island. Isfeld’s pool consisted of NDSS, Shawnigan Lake and Victoria South.

Previous story
‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp
Next story
Pirates climb to first place in premier league

Just Posted

Most Read