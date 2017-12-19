Isfeld Ice fourth at Santa Slam

The Mark Isfeld senior boys basketball team finished fourth at the Santa Slam at Mount Douglas in Victoria last weekend.

Thaskani Mtawali of the Isfeld senior boys basketball team sinks a two-pointer at the Ice Breaker tourney. He led his team to a fourth-place result at the Mt. Doug tourney last weekend in Victoria. Scott Stanfield photo

The Mark Isfeld senior boys basketball team finished fourth at the Santa Slam at Mount Douglas in Victoria last weekend.

In the opening round, the Ice faced a Nanaimo District team that had recently beaten them by 20 points. In a masterful defensive display, the Ice held the Islanders to 39 points for the game, winning going away 58-39. Thaskani Mtawali led the Ice with 28 points.

In the semi-final, the Ice played Reynolds of Victoria and came out flat. Struggling to score, Isfeld eventually fell to the Roadrunners 43-38. It was a good defensive effort for the last three quarters, holding Reynolds to 26 points over that time. Missed layups and foul shots eventually caught up with the Ice. Again, Mtawali led the team with 17.

In the three/four game, Isfeld faced a bigger and taller Vanier team and led 34-32 at the half, but eventually ran out of gas in the second half to lose 69-56. Trent Johnson scored 13 points off the bench and Mtawali had 14.

The Ice host Alberni Tuesday in the team’s last league game before the winter break. Game time is 7 p.m.