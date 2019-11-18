Isfeld boys, Vanier girls wins bronze at volleyball Islands

The Highland Raiders and the host Isfeld Ice, pictured during round-robin play at the AA North Island Senior Boys Volleyball Championship, met in the bronze medal match at the Island tournament last weekend at St. Michaels University School in Victoria. The Ice won in five sets. Scott Stanfield photo

The Isfeld Ice beat the Highland Raiders in five sets in the bronze medal match at the AA Island Senior Boys Volleyball Championship at St. Michaels University School (SMUS) in Victoria. Highland won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-20, but Isfeld rebounded to take the next three by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 15-5.

Highland started the tourney Friday with wins over Carihi and Lambrick, then lost to the host school 27-25, 25-20.

Isfeld kicked things off with wins over Timberline and Esquimalt, but lost to Pacific Christian (PCS) 25-15, 27-25.

PCS beat SMUS in the gold medal match, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22. The two teams advance to the B.C. championships, Nov. 27-30 in Langley.

•The Vanier Towhees senior girls volleyball team won the bronze medal at the AAA Island Volleyball Championships at Carihi in Campbell River. Team captain Gracie Walls was named a tournament all-star.

In the preliminary stage of the 8-team tourney Friday, Vanier and Isfeld placed second and fourth in their pools.

On Saturday, Vanier beat Esquimalt in a crossover game, advancing to the semi-finals against the top-ranked Carihi. The host side won in four sets.

The Towhees then beat Ballenas in five sets for third place.

Isfeld lost in two sets to SMUS in a consolation game.

Carihi beat Stelly’s in four sets to win the tournament. Both teams advance to provincials, Nov. 28-30 in Langley.

Vanier and Ballenas play to Kamloops this weekend at the Wildcard Tournament, where two provincial berths are up for grabs.