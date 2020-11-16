Is Chilliwack Chiefs grad Jordan Kawaguchi NCAA hockey’s top free agent?

According to an article by SI/The Hockey News, Gooch will have NHL eyeballs on him this season

Jordan Kawaguchi wore the captain's C for the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs in 2017 and will wear it once more for the NCAA's North Dakota Fighting Hawks. (University of North Dakota photo)

All-time Chilliwack Chiefs great Jordan Kawaguchi continues to draw attention in the NCAA ranks.

An article from SI and The Hockey News lists 50 players to watch this season in Div 1 hockey, with the Abbotsford product ranked No. 26.

The 23-year-old forward is coming off a year in which he posted 15 goals and 45 points in 33 games to lead the NCAA in scoring.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs grad named captain at North Dakota

READ MORE: Kawaguchi matches Doug Ast’s mark with four-point night

His North Dakota Fighting Hawks would have been fighting for a national championship had the Frozen Four not been iced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gooch will captain UND this season and will have a lot of National Hockey League eyeballs on him, with the article calling him the NCAA’s top free agent.

There’s more BCHL content on the list, with former Victoria Grizzly Alex Newhook (Boston College) ranked No. 5 and ex-Trail Smoke Eater Kent Johnson (Michigan) ranked No. 9.

