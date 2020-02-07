Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby returning to Abbotsford in April

Second annual event set to take over the Abbotsford Centre on April 4

The biggest indoor demolition derby in the province returns to the Abbotsford Centre on April 4.

The second annual Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby is back after record-breaking ticket sales at the debut event on April 13, 2019.

The derby established a venue record for the largest walk-up crowd for a single event at Abbotsford Centre, with over 1,000 tickets sold at the door for the evening show. Over 4,000 people in total took in one of the two shows offered that day.

RELATED: VIDEO: Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby sets new Abbotsford Centre record

This year will feature returning events such as: fully welded big car derby, unwelded big car derby, team small car derby, figure eight racing, small truck figure eight racing, minivan derby and a rollover stunt showdown.

New events for this year include the full-sized truck derby and a kids’ Power Wheels derby. Organizers state that there will be over $30,000 in driver payouts awarded, as well as a number of trophies. The prize money is up from the $27,500 divided among drivers at last year’s event.

Competitors for last year’s show came from all over the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Washington State.

The format of the show is similar to the 2019 event with two shows set for Saturday, April 4. The noon show will feature qualifying rounds for the unwelded and fully welded derbies, and the 6:30 p.m. show will crown champions in the finals for those events starting at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m. where fans have the chance to get up close and personal with some of the cars and drivers at the event. Tickets start at $25 and are $15 for kids 12 and under. They can be purchased at the Abbotsford Centre or online at ticketmaster.ca.