The InVince 8-Balls, from left: Jared Tesche, capt. Rose Kantor, Serge Senchar and Vince Bull. Photo supplied

InVince 8-Balls win championship

The Comox Valley 8-Ball Pool League season concluded with a two-day round robin playoff at the Avalanche Bar and Grill, ending Sunday, April 15.

  • Apr. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The A Division teams fought tense and exciting matches, but one emerged victorious and claimed the title of champion. Team InVince 8-Balls, spearheaded by the fearsome and talented Jared Tesche, crushed previous champions Tap Tap Tap and Magic Moments, who had dominated in the past two years.

Rose Kantor, owner and operator of C.A.P. Billiard Ltd. which sponsored the event, said that the competitiveness of the league has never been higher, as it continues to draw members from Port Alberni, Nanaimo and Campbell River.

