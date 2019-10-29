Introducing the Coal Valley Boxing Club

Boxing organization changes name to better represent both Fernie and Sparwood clubs

The Rumble in the Rockies charity boxing event is set to take place in January. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press/File

Fernie Old School Boxing, now established in both Fernie and Sparwood, has changed their name to better represent both locations. Both clubs now operate under one name; Coal Valley Boxing Club.

The original club in the Elk Valley was called Elk Valley Boxing, and in recognition of this, and to respect those who had fought under that name, President Mike Johnson said they wanted to leave that be.

“The next name that was suggested was Coal Valley, [and] that’s what the valley is,” said Johnson.

The Sparwood club, located in the basement of the Sparwood Golf Club, has been operating three nights a week; Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The Fernie branch currently operates Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, and plans on introducing a ladies and kids class in the new year.

The club has undergone some structural changes, as well as a shuffling of staff and coaches. Recently retired from the club is Cam Carr, and Johnson thanked him for all his service over the years.

Four boxers out of the valley are currently competing in B.C. and Alberta, and the Rumble in the Rockies charity boxing event is set to take place in January. Last year the event raised $15k which was donated back to the community.