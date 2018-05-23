International swimming events about to make a splash in Surrey

Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series to be held at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex

Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex will play host to two international swimming events from May 30 to June 2. (Photo: surrey.ca)

The City of Surrey is about to welcome two international swimming competitions.

Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series are set to be held at Fleetwood’s Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex from May 30 to June 2.

An estimated 400 athletes from eight countries will compete in the two events, including Austria, Canada, France, Japan, Korea, Serbia, Ukraine and the USA.

In a release, Mayor Linda Hepner said the event is “a wonderful opportunity to showcase our aquatic facilities on a global scale.”

“Hosting the Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series strategically aligns with our objectives to advance City of Surrey as a leader in the sport tourism industry,” said Hepner in a statement. “Our state-of-the-art facilities not only provide recreation services to Surrey’s residents, but also continue to attract world class sporting events.

“We look forward to welcoming these major sporting events,” she added.

According to a release, the City of Surrey in partnership with Tourism Surrey “aims to maximize both economic benefits and sport development opportunities for Surrey residents and businesses.”

The Espoir Canadian Championships will be broadcast internationally through Synchro Canada’s website at synchro.ca/espoir2018. The FINA Artistic Swimming World Series will be webcast through FINA’s pay-per-use platform, finatv.live/en.

For more information and ticket sales, visit synchro.ca.

Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex is located at 16555 Fraser Hwy.