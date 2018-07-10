International motorcycle tour revs through northern B.C.

GrizzBait attracts riders from around the world to explore trails in Terrace, Smithers, Hazelton

Twelve bikers trekked through part of the Terrace Motocross Association's new trail system on July 1, one of three motorcycle groups participating in this year's Grizzbait tour. Organized by Traction eRag, an online off-road magazine based in Ontario, Grizzbait takes riders from around the world on five-day excursions on trails winding through northern B.C., including Terrace, Hazelton and Smithers. (Contributed photo)

An off-road motorcycle tour kicked off the first of three tours this month, taking riders from around the world along rustic trails in northern B.C.

Grizzbait is organized by Traction eRag, an online off-road motorcycle magazine based in Ontario. The magazine runs tours every year in Canada and the United States, and also toured here twice in 2014 and 2016, riding in Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers, and Telkwa.

Led by local guides from June 29 to July 20, the tour brings three groups of around 12 people to the region for a five-day excursion each week.

Riders start at the Suskwa Cat Skiing Lodge just south of Hazelton and are hauled out with a fleet of bikes supplied by Beta Canada to a trailhead, returning back to the lodge at the end of each day. On June 30 and July 8, riders ventured out along the Terrace Motocross Association’s new trail system and up Thornhill mountain to take in the scenery.

Grizzbait also brought Kelowna-based dirt biker and racer Megan Griffiths to the area to offer several fundamental skills clinics in Terrace and Hazelton. Griffiths has drawn an 87.4K following on Instagram (@Megs_Braap) and offers tours and private dirt bike lessons in the Okanagan.

The Get Schooled clinics offered techniques and tricks for novice and intermediate riders in Terrace on June 30 and July 8 and will be in Hazelton/Suskwa on July 15.

—with files from Jackie Lieuwen

