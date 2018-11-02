Interest in volleyball gets a bump

Volleyball is on an upswing at Maple Ridge secondary school, and in the district as a whole, with each of MRSS, Samuel Robertson Technical and Thomas Haney putting two junior teams each into league play, with a 12-team league. The MRSS teams finished first and fourth in league play, Pitt Meadows was second, and SRT finished third. The playoffs are under way, with the top three teams competing in the Fraser Valley tournament, being held at Semiahmoo secondary starting Monday.(Neil Corbett photos/THE NEWS)