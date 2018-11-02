Volleyball is on an upswing at Maple Ridge secondary school, and in the district as a whole, with each of MRSS, Samuel Robertson Technical and Thomas Haney putting two junior teams each into league play, with a 12-team league. The MRSS teams finished first and fourth in league play, Pitt Meadows was second, and SRT finished third. The playoffs are under way, with the top three teams competing in the Fraser Valley tournament, being held at Semiahmoo secondary starting Monday.(Neil Corbett photos/THE NEWS)

Interest in volleyball gets a bump

Maple ridge schools putting two junior teams on the floor

Neil Corbett

ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Maple ridge schools putting two junior teams on the floor

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters look for wins on Island road trip
Next story
Record amount of scholarships awarded to WHL players

Just Posted

Most Read