Influx of green to keep trails white for Cariboo Ski Touring Club

$10,000 grant from B.C. Rural Dividend program will be put towards snow-making equipment

The trails and grounds at Hallis Lake were devoid of snow until very late in the season last year. Snow-making equipment will help extend the cross-country ski season.Observer file photo

A dry winter will be less of an issue for members of the Cariboo Ski Touring Club in Quesnel after receiving a $10,000 grant through the B.C. Rural Dividend program.

The influx of funds will be put towards a snow-making project at the Hallis Lake venue, which is intended to enhance its ski school program, as well as its skill development program for youth.

Work is expected to be carried out this summer and fall during the club’s off season.

The club’s board members are pleased with the news, as fickle weather will no longer be a cause for concern.

“We had a very good snow pack this year,” says Brian Black, a director for the club.

“But the three years prior were very poor for snow and it affected our ability to carry out our programs.”

Although snow-making equipment may be more associated with downhill skiing, it can be just as valuable for lengthening and improving the cross-country skiing season.

Snow machines work as long as the outside temperature is zero degrees Celsius or colder. They break up water into tiny particles, cool those particles and then spray them over the desired area.

A large quantity of water is necessary for the operation.

To cover an area of 61 square metres with 15 centimetres of snow, 282,392 litres of water is required.

Other funders helping with the project include Northern Development Initiative Trust and the Quesnel Community Foundation.

According to Black, the Cariboo Ski Touring Club will also be contributing significantly.

This season, the ski school program had approximately 1,800 visits from school children from across the Cariboo district.