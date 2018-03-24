Team France (seen here) edged Mexico 5-4 to win the boys’ 12-to-13 indoor soccer title last week. Photo submitted

Indoor soccer champs crowned

Six teams were named winners last week

  • Mar. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The whistle has blown on the indoor soccer season.

The Nelson Soccer Association held its indoor finals last week and crowned six teams.

France beat Mexico 5-4 to win the boys’ 12-13 title in the Ted Allen’s Jewellery division, while Uruguay held off Costa Rica 11-10 in the 14-plus boys Back In Motion category.

The Hume Innkeepers downed the Young Guns 5-2 in the Mallard’s Men’s Open, and Red Dog doubled Yom Chi Ninjas 8-4 in the Nelson Star Ladies Rec division.

Bia Boro took the Jackson’s Hole Men’s Masters title with an 8-5 win over Abacus, and A-Team eked out a 9-8 victory over The Substitutes in the Royal Canadian Legion Co-Ed division.

