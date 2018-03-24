Indoor soccer champs crowned

Six teams were named winners last week

Team France (seen here) edged Mexico 5-4 to win the boys’ 12-to-13 indoor soccer title last week. Photo submitted

The whistle has blown on the indoor soccer season.

The Nelson Soccer Association held its indoor finals last week and crowned six teams.

France beat Mexico 5-4 to win the boys’ 12-13 title in the Ted Allen’s Jewellery division, while Uruguay held off Costa Rica 11-10 in the 14-plus boys Back In Motion category.

The Hume Innkeepers downed the Young Guns 5-2 in the Mallard’s Men’s Open, and Red Dog doubled Yom Chi Ninjas 8-4 in the Nelson Star Ladies Rec division.

Bia Boro took the Jackson’s Hole Men’s Masters title with an 8-5 win over Abacus, and A-Team eked out a 9-8 victory over The Substitutes in the Royal Canadian Legion Co-Ed division.