Indoor slo-pitch league returns to Nanoose Bay

The second annual Parksville Indoor Slow Pitch League is set to play ball at Arbutus Meadows on Jan. 10. â€” PGOSA photo

The Parksville Indoor Slo-pitch League begins its second winter season at Arbutus Meadows on Jan. 10.

The games are held every Wednesday and Friday starting at 9 a.m.

Organizer Randy White of the Parksville Golden Oldies Sports Association (PGOSA) said this is going to be the second year of the indoor league.

“We have expanded to two leagues of eight teams and are considering more time and teams next year,” said White.

There is a Wednesday competitive league for ladies and men 55 years and over, and a Friday Fun league for ladies 55+ and men 69+.

White said PGOSA is encouraging seniors who want to get back in the game or who want to continue playing and preparing for summer leagues.

“I am truly happy with the results of the indoor slo-pitch, ” said White. “We have a great time playing and socializing with folks of all skills and abilities.”

The league supplies all the bats, balls, chest and face masks, and there is also a pitching machine on hand for players who need practice or want to warm up.

Registration will be held at Oceanside Place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Jan. 9.

People are invited to come and watch at Arbutus Meadows.

“We have players from Victoria, Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Courtenay, Parksville and Qualicum Beach driving in to the Meadows to play their favorite game,” said White. “It is our job to provide the very best atmosphere for them.”

White added that Parksville probably has the only indoor slo-pitch facility in B.C.

“We are very proud of it,” he said.

For further contact and information, please email White at randypgosasports@gmail.com.

— NEWS Staff