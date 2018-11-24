Indoor lawn bowling facilities receive extensive upgrade in Oak Bay

Allan Wood and Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch at the official re-opening of the new sports pavilion at Anderson House. (Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club/Submitted)

Indoor lawn bowlers have a revamped facility to hone their skills.

The Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club’s newly upgraded Anderson House sports pavilion has re-opened for bowlers following extensive renovations. Two new short mats for indoor games, increased floor space, a handicap washroom, increased floor space and a raised deck between the house and the east green highlight some of the major new features.

Indoor short mat bowling gained popularity after the OBLBC sent five members to Sweden for the World Short Mat Championships and is now a mainstay at the club, especially during the winter months when outdoor lawn bowling isn’t amenable.

The public is welcome to drop by and learn more about the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club, established in 1957, and open 365 days a year.

The club has more than 200 members and features two greens and two short mat rinks.

For more information visit bowlsoakbay.ca.