Indoor archery shoots at Heffley Creek Hall

It’s official!

The Archery Group of the Kamloops Target Sports Association will be using the Heffley Creek Hall for their indoor winter shooting venue from now until spring. The first official shoot took place last Thursday, and the shoots will continue to be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Director Marc Britton says he is very excited to finally have a “winter indoor home” after the group was dislodged from Westsyde when the school opened.

“We will be opening up at 5:30 p.m. for set up, so extra points for those showing up to help set-up or are staying for take down,” stated Britton on Facebook in regards to the new Heffley Creek venue, “We will also be taking opportunities to host beginners and groups on both days, although we reserve the right to change formats depending on attendance and volunteer availability.”

There will be a $5 drop in charged to all non-KTSA members for indoor archery nights.

Source: Heffley Creek Holler