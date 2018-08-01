In Pictures: Sandspit shows its chops at 2018 Loggers Sports Day

Big or small, expert or newbie, all kinds of wannabe King and Queen Loggers competed in the 54th Loggers Sports Day in Sandspit.

The day kicked off on a hot, sunny Saturday, July 28 with prizes, food and competitions.

“There were lots of competitiors and the weather was fabulous,” said Betsy Cranmer, who has organized the event for over 10 years.

“It was an awesome event from the parade, then the logger sports and beer gardens and food and there was a dance after.”

Cranmer said what makes Loggers Sports Day so good is that there are events for little kids, bigger kids, men and women, so there is a competition for everyone, from first-timers to people who work in the bush all the time.

All photos by Betsy Cranmer

