In photos: Young pirates storm the Shuswap’s snowy Larch Hills

More than 400 student buccaneers take part in School District #83 event

A group of skiers charges ahead after the starting cannon sounds at the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

On Friday, Jan. 31, hundreds of School District #83 students donned eye patches, tricorn hats and cross-country skis to await the starting cannon at the 2020 Pirate Loppet at Larch Hills. More than 400 students participated in the event organized by approximately 70 volunteers.

