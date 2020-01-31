Ronin Hansen from South Broadview presses forward through the snow at the 2020 Pirate Loppet on Larch Hills Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Young pirates storm the Shuswap’s snowy Larch Hills
More than 400 student buccaneers take part in School District #83 event
On Friday, Jan. 31, hundreds of School District #83 students donned eye patches, tricorn hats and cross-country skis to await the starting cannon at the 2020 Pirate Loppet at Larch Hills. More than 400 students participated in the event organized by approximately 70 volunteers.
