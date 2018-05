Hillcrest Elementary's Hudson Deisroth catches his breath while making his way onto the trails in the School District #83 cross-country meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap elementary students took to the trails once again for School District #83’s cross-Country meet at the Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

