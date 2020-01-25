In photos: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills

The race saw over 700 athletes take to the ski trails

Garry Mitchell from the Sovereign Lake Nordic club takes off from the starting line at the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet 2020 hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

For the 36th year the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society, brought hundreds of athletes to the ski trails of Larch Hills.

Held in support of the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, as of last year funds raised by the Loppet totalled over $400,000 donated to support life-saving research.

