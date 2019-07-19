In photos: Parade kicks off Girls Only Soccer Camp World Cup fun tournament

Players split into 11 countries for music and dance-filled parade, followed by tourney

Team Canada proudly displays the national flag during the parade before the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament commenced at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The week long Girls Only Soccer Camp wrapped up Friday, July 19 with a World Cup fun tournament at Little Mountain Park.

The players were split into 11 countries and, following a music and dance-filled parade, the tournament began.

