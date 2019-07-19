Team Canada proudly displays the national flag during the parade before the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament commenced at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Parade kicks off Girls Only Soccer Camp World Cup fun tournament

Players split into 11 countries for music and dance-filled parade, followed by tourney

  • Jul. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The week long Girls Only Soccer Camp wrapped up Friday, July 19 with a World Cup fun tournament at Little Mountain Park.

The players were split into 11 countries and, following a music and dance-filled parade, the tournament began.

