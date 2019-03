The Burner in Malakwa served as the venue for races show cases older sleds

Fun races held at the Burner in Malakwa provided a chance for sledders to show off their classic machines. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

The roar of classic sleds was the soundtrack to a memorable afternoon as they raced along a track shaped out of snow at the Burner Grille in Malakwa on Saturday, March 16.

