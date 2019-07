Rob Sabo prepares to let fly his hammer at the Sicamous Strength Festival on Saturday, July 27. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Sicamous Strength Festival was well attended by athletes and onlookers.

Competitors had a busy day of competitions in hammer throwing, a fire truck pull, dead lifting and other historically Scottish weight challenges.

Also at the festival were food trucks, a beer garden and outdoor archery tag.

