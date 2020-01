A free technique event will be held on Sunday

Cassie Mai O’Connor pushes hard towards the finish line at the 2020 Teck BC Cup held at the Larch Hills Nordic Society on Saturday, Jan. 4. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Over 400 racers are to attend the 2020 Teck BC Cup at Larch Hills the weekend of January 4-5.

On the Saturday race day competitors raced in a classic sprint track and a free technique race will start on Sunday.

