In Photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.

Both tires of Joal Borggard's bike leave the trail as he races downhill nearing the finish line of the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro on Sunday, May 12. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Annual Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race was an impressive spectacle of skill and endurance on the South Canoe Trails. The event on Sunday May 12 challenged lone riders and teams of two to complete as many laps of the challenging course as they can within a six-hour time limit.

The course featured exhausting hill climbs followed by speedy and technical downhill sections on the winding dirt trails. With sunny weather and the temperatures exceeding 25C several riders spoke of the challenge posed by riding the lightly-forested sections of the course under the midday sun.

Along with the six-hour adult ride, the event featured a three-hour U15 enduro over a five-kilometre course.

For the youngest cyclists, the Salty Pup and Jr. Salty Pup races served as a mountain bike competition debut for many of the entrants age three and older.

