Illness, injury and wardrobe failures no match for Kitimat dancers

The Dance Kitimat Studio competitive dancers spent their spring break dancing the first week in Prince George at the 43rd annual Prince George Dance Festival.

The studio entered 31 dancers, performing 32 pieces, into competition this year, which fielded over 550 dancers and a thousand pieces, with dancers coming from Prince George, Fort St. James, Quesnel, Fort St. John, Smithers, Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat and Vancouver.

Approximately a third of the studio’s dancers placed, despite injuries, illness and costume mishaps.

Of special note, on Sunday, March 27, Rachel Barnes received the Dancer of the Day award and a $500 summer dance scholarship with Free Elements studio.

Dancers have a week’s break before heading to Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace on the last weekend of spring break, March 29 to April 2.

The dancers will also be participating from May 5 to 11 at the BC Annual Dance Competition in Prince Rupert, competing for $50,000 in cash prizes and scholarships.

Kitimat dance fans will have a chance to see the dancers again at the year-end show on May 25 and 26.

The show will feature a number of styles, including contemporary, jazz, Hip Hop, acrobatic and ballet.

