Students from Trail and Castlegar’s Ignite Martial Arts trained, at a safe distance, with candidates who are grading for their Black Belts on Aug. 22. Students like Gareth Totten, Mason Middleton, and Matthew Buhler learn to harness their mental and physical power to achieve their maximum potential and never give up no matter the obstacle. (Photos by Jennifer Small)
Ignite Martial Artists
Trail Daily Times