Ice, Towhees advance to semis at AAA tourney

Will Derksen, left, pictured in a league game against KSS, was Highland’s player of the game in a Thursday loss to Lambrick Park at the AA Island tournament in Ladysmith. Scott Stanfield photo

The senior boys basketball teams from Vanier and Isfeld have advanced to Friday’s semi-finals of the triple-A Island Championship at John Barsby Secondary in Nanaimo.

The Vanier Towhees defeated Vic. High 85-49 Thursday. They play Carihi of Campbell River tonight at 8 p.m.

The Isfeld Ice beat Royal Bay 74-43 in their opener, setting up tonight’s semi against Reynolds of Victoria.

The championship final is Saturday at 8 p.m. The top three teams advance to provincials, March 6-9 in Langley.

In double-A action, the Highland Raiders of Comox lost 101-71 to Lambrick Park Thursday at the Island tournament in Ladysmith. Will Derksen was named player of the game for Highland.

Brentwood College beat Timberline of Campbell River 99-70. Highland faces Timberline today.