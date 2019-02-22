Will Derksen, left, pictured in a league game against KSS, was Highland’s player of the game in a Thursday loss to Lambrick Park at the AA Island tournament in Ladysmith. Scott Stanfield photo

Ice, Towhees advance to semis at AAA tourney

Highland drops first game at AA tourney

  • Feb. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The senior boys basketball teams from Vanier and Isfeld have advanced to Friday’s semi-finals of the triple-A Island Championship at John Barsby Secondary in Nanaimo.

The Vanier Towhees defeated Vic. High 85-49 Thursday. They play Carihi of Campbell River tonight at 8 p.m.

The Isfeld Ice beat Royal Bay 74-43 in their opener, setting up tonight’s semi against Reynolds of Victoria.

The championship final is Saturday at 8 p.m. The top three teams advance to provincials, March 6-9 in Langley.

In double-A action, the Highland Raiders of Comox lost 101-71 to Lambrick Park Thursday at the Island tournament in Ladysmith. Will Derksen was named player of the game for Highland.

Brentwood College beat Timberline of Campbell River 99-70. Highland faces Timberline today.

Previous story
Former B.C. fire chief sues his city after termination
Next story
UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

Most Read