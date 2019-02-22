Ice, Towhees advance to semis at AAA tourney

The senior boys basketball teams from Vanier and Isfeld have advanced to Friday’s semi-finals of the triple-A Island Championship at John Barsby Secondary in Nanaimo.
The Vanier Towhees defeated Vic. High 85-49 Thursday. They play Carihi of Campbell River tonight at 8 p.m.
The Isfeld Ice beat Royal Bay 74-43 in their opener, setting up tonight’s semi against Reynolds of Victoria.
The championship final is Saturday at 8 p.m. The top three teams advance to provincials, March 6-9 in Langley.
In double-A action, the Highland Raiders of Comox lost 101-71 to Lambrick Park Thursday at the Island tournament in Ladysmith. Will Derksen was named player of the game for Highland.
Brentwood College beat Timberline of Campbell River 99-70. Highland faces Timberline today.