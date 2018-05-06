Ice Girls looking for strong 2018

Sydney Sherstobitoff of Castlegar bats for the Penticton ICE U16 girls rep team in their opening home game against the Cawston U19 Coyotes. Steve Kidd/Western News

Despite several new members on this year’s team, coach Jeff Korven said Penticton Ice Girls U16 are looking strong this season.

Last year, the team finished fifth at the softball provincials, which Korven said was all the more impressive because that was the first year the team played at the rep level.

Related: Ice finish fifth at softball provincials

It also bodes well for this year, with five returning players from that team.

“All they played was house, so now they have played some rep and are getting used to it,” said Korven, adding that the team has their number one pitcher and picked up two phenomenal catchers, another pitcher and a first baseman from the Kootenays.

“We were looking at the team initially, we weren’t quite sure what we had. I had only seen two of the girls from the Kootenays and we brought in six,” said Korven. He’s impressed, though, with how the team has come together.

“We’re looking good. I think we’re going to be a powerhouse this year,” he said.

Managing the logistics for such a far-flung team is a challenge, according to Korven, who noted that Penticton isn’t alone — Cawston has players from Kamloops and Vernon.

“It is very difficult in the Okanagan to put together a local strong team,” said Korven. “With us having girls from the Kootenays, they can’t practice with us during the week. It’s just impossible because of the logistics.”

That’s changing as more girls get interested in playing at higher competitive levels.

“We have more girls interested in playing as we get more and more successful. Good teams bring in good people, and that is what happened this year,” said Korven. “These six girls from the Kootenays are all very good players.”

Korven said he is looking forward to this season, which includes trips to six or seven tournaments — ranging from Richmond to Spokane, Wash. and Montana — before getting to a major tournament, the Canada Cup International Softball Championship in July.

Related: Ice Girls look to stay hot

The upcoming Richmond tournament, he said, will give the team a chance to size themselves up against the competition.

“Then we get to play teams of our own age group; we are always playing up. Now we are going to play even, and let’s see how we do.”