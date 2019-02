Walgren finished on the podium in the 222 and 500 metre races

Local speedskater Ian Walgren won a pair of medals at the Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games last week in Vernon.

Walgren, who competes with the West Kootenay Speed Skating Club, opened the Games as one of the banner carriers in the opening ceremony for the Kootenays region.

He then won silver in the 222-metre race with a personal best time, followed by a tie for bronze in the 500.

Walgren also finished fourth in the 333, missing a bronze medal by just three tenths of a second.